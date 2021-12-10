International Mountain Day 2021: Date, theme, quotes about mesmerizing mountains

Every year on 11 December we observe International Mountain Day. In 2003, the United Nations General Assembly took to announce and mark this day. The day target at encouraging sustainable development in mountains.

The theme of this year is aimed at tourism in the mountains, 'sustainable mountain tourism.'

As we get closer to the International Mountain Day, take a look at some quotes and messages that you can pick to post on social media.

“The mountain remains unmoved at seeming defeat by the mist.” Rabindranath Tagore.

“Mountains teach that not everything in this world can be rationally explained.” Aleksander Lwow

“I like the mountains because they make me feel small,’ Jeff says. ‘They help me sort out what’s important in life.’” Mark Obmascik

“Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” David McCullough Jr.

“The top of one mountain is always the bottom of another.” Marianne Williamson

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:57 PM IST