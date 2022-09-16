International Eat an Apple Day: Know history and why is this day celebrated

Representative image | istockphoto

International Eat an apple day is celebrated every third Saturday of September each year, just to encourgae to eat apples this time it's on September 17. An apple a day keeps the doctor away; so there's an occasion tomorrow to celebrate this crunchy fruit.

History of apple:

Apples are originally from central Asia, they were found near the Tien Shan mountain range of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The traders who used the silk road for trading that connects China and eastern Europe, is the reason why apples were introduced to Europe.

The European colonist took the apple to America, It is said that the first sets of apple trees were planted in Massachusetts Bay Colony.

Apples also got prominently featured in many stories, and poems, one of the famous stories we heard is the Arabic Nights story in which the apple had magical powers, by eating the apple it cured all human diseases.

The Bible also mentions the apple in it, Greek mythology also holds a unique significance; Norse goddess Iðunn awarded eternal youth via apples, Apple is the reason also why the war of Trojan started.

How to celebrate International eat an apple day:

Eat Apples: Try various varieties of apples that are available, just grab any apple and start munching!

Encourage people around you to eat an apple

Make different recipes, make some innovative and some different recipes around the globe

Facts about apple:

More than 2,500 varieties of apple growing in the US and 7,500 varieties around the world

Apples float in water because a whopping 25% of their volume is actually air

Apple belongs to the rose family