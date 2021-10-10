International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

International Day of the Girl Child was first celebrated on October 11, 2012. Since then, International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 annually. The day signifies equal opportunity for girls and promotes awareness about gender equality. It also focuses on the issues faced by girls worldwide because of their gender.

The major problems faced by girls are education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage. These issues reflect the inequality that they face in the society.

Empowering the girl child and contributing towards their growth is the aim of International Day of the Girl Child. The 9th International Day of the Girl Child will be celebrated with the theme is “Digital generation. Our generation.”

According to the UN data "the global internet user gender gap is growing, from 11 per cent in 2013 to 17 per cent in 2019, and widest in the world’s least developed countries at 43 per cent."

Globally, the percentage of females among Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates is below 15 per cent in over two-thirds of countries, which is a serious point that needs to be looked in to. The theme promotes equal opportunity for girls in accessing technologies.

