International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace: All you need to know | Pixabay

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), observed on April 6, is an opportunity to highlight the role of sport in driving social change and community development, as well as fostering peace and understanding.

The IDSDP offers an opportunity to reflect on how sport and the Olympic Games have brought people together over the years, bridging gaps and fostering understanding.

United Nations declared August 23, 2013 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The United Nations declared on August 23, 2013, that the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace would be observed on April 6, every year. It is also the anniversary of the opening of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace promotes active lifestyles and the exploration of new ways to make sport more accessible to all. A special emphasis is also placed on encouraging more children to participate in sports.

Importance of sports

The day celebrates the positive impact that sport and physical activity have on people's lives all over the world.

The day recognises the role of sports in driving social change. It contributes to a better world by bringing people together to participate in sports and athletics.

The day also recognises the role that physical activities play in the development of cooperative and healthy communities.

Sports not only promote cooperation and peace among participants, but they also protect our health and ensure a long life. Every year, participants adhere to a specific theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.