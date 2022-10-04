International Day of No Prostitution: Date, significance and all you need to know

On October 5 of every year, the world observes the International Day of No Prostitution (IDNP). The day condemns the practice of sex work.

The campaign started in the early 2000s - first held in 2002 - to condemn practices wherein women, and young girls are sold into the prostitution racket due to poverty or other concerns. The day aims to raise awareness that "buying sex" is never right.

Anti-prostitution feminists regard prostitution as a form of male dominance over women, stating further that it is a form of exploitation. Thus, this day is aimed at opposing prostitution as a practice or profession.

The initiative is backed by organizations for women's welfare, human rights, and those against human trafficking, among others. On this day, they organize awareness campaigns to educate people about the risks of sex work, train them with self-defence sessions.