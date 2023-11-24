International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023: Date, Theme & All You Need To Know | YouTube @HindustanArtsCraft

Silence towards violence is unacceptable as one must stand up and raise voice against such concerning incidents. UN marks special observances with the aim to spread a word and eliminate violence against men and women. While the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Men on November 18, the next Saturday i.e. November 25 is termed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

IDEVAW 2023 Date & Theme

The observation is not meant only for a day, but runs a fortnight-long campaign and forward. The campaign addressed at stopping violence against women and its elimination from society is marked until International Human Rights Day on December 10, starting on the 25th of November. The theme of the event this year goes with the slogan "No Excuse" to prevent violence against women and girls.

Reports On Violence Against Women Are Alarming

UN has stated in one of its reports that the violence gainst women and girls remain one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world. The data about women facing abuses in their lives is shocking and alarming as it suggests, globally, more than 730 women or one in three are subjected to some kind of a violence.

Stop victim blaming, express solidarity

Violence against women manifests in the forms of marital rape, psychological abuse and harassment, forced marriage, human trafficking and exploitation among others. It is important to raise voice against such violences and bring them to light. Providing support to the affected women and standing by their side instead of victim blaming shaming is equally necessary.