International Day of Charity 2020: History, Significance and all you need to know about this day

International Day of Charity is celebrated on September 5 every year. As per UN's website "charity can alleviate the worst effects of humanitarian crises, supplement public services in health care, education, housing and child protection. It assists the advancement of culture, science, sports, and the protection of cultural and natural heritage."

And now, amid times of crisis, one needs to understand how even a small good deed can change someones life.

Significance

The International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities, as per the UN's website.

History

In recognition of the role of charity in alleviating humanitarian crises and human suffering within and among nations, as well as of the efforts of charitable organizations and individuals, including the work of Mother Teresa, the General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution designated the 5th of September.

The date was chosen in order to commemorate the death anniversary of Mother Teresa .