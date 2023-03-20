International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination: Significance and all you need to know

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: Significance and all you need to know | Pixabay

Every year, March 21 is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

On this day in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people during a peaceful protest against apartheid "pass laws" in Sharpeville, South Africa.

While proclaiming the Day in 1966, the United Nations General Assembly urged the international community to step up efforts to eradicate all forms of racial discrimination.

Call to end all forms of racial discrimination

The day is a call to action for individuals, organisations, and all levels of government to work actively to end all forms of racial discrimination, injustice, systemic racism, and hatred.

To combat the alarming rise of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance, the United Nations Human Rights Office has launched the #FightRacism campaign, which aims to foster a global culture of tolerance, equality, and anti-discrimination.

#FightRacism campaign

For this year’s observance of 21 March, the #FightRacism campaign will spotlight global figures who are combating discrimination in sports and will partner with the EuroLeague Basketball to promote a message of unity.

The 21st of March is also an opportunity to draw attention to the International Decade for People of African Descent, a group that includes some of the world's poorest and most marginalised people.