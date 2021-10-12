International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Date, significance, theme and all you need to know

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was started in 1989, by the United Nations General Assembly to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction. Since then the day is celebrated every year on 13th October. The day focuses on how people contribute to the preventive measures in terms of disaster management and raises awareness in communities across the world.

According to the UN guidelines, the day is observed with the Sendai Seven Campaign framework. And, 2021 targets the substantial enhancement of international cooperation to developing countries through adequate and sustainable support to complement their national actions for implementation of the present framework by 2030.

Disaster risk is the combination of hazard, exposure and vulnerability for any country, hence joining hands at a global level is important. Sudden onset disasters displace millions of people every year and also result in a complete unavailability of basic needs for people around the world.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is an international initiative taken to reduce the risk of disaster, through various countries contributing to it. International support for DRR is essential for eradicating poverty, hunger and reducing economic losses in developing countries.

Every country needs to be strengthened on community level and the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction helps to create awareness with greater effects.

Cautious measures and awareness are the key to disaster reduction.

Every individual can add more meaning to International Day for Disaster Reduction by learning that each one of us holds the power to control disaster. And also by spreading the word on disaster reduction in every possible way.

