International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin

The Hague: An arrest warrant has been issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The warrant has been issued for his alleged involvement in war crimes including in abductions of children from war-struck Ukraine.

As per an AP report, the ICC has said in a statement that the Russian President is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Warrant against one more

A warrant has been issued Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

ICC's pre-trial chamber found there were "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children."

(with PTI inputs)