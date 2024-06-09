Interim Prime Minister Of Haiti, Garry Conille, Hospitalised In Port-Au-Prince

Havana: The Prime Minister of Haiti's transitional government, Garry Conille, has reportedly been hospitalised in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Conille is suffering from chronic asthma and has had breathing difficulties, media outlets in the Caribbean state reported on Saturday evening, citing people close to him. Preparations were being made to transfer the Prime Minister to a hospital abroad.

Garry Conille Elected As Interim Prime Minister Of Haiti

In late May, Haiti's transitional presidential council elected Conille, who had served as Prime Minister from September 2011 to May 2012, as interim Prime Minister to lead the Caribbean state out of the serious political crisis.

Amid a serious crisis involving political conflicts, security, and supply problems, Conille has been tasked with paving the way for the first elections since 2016. Violence by armed gangs, which, according to UN figures, already controlled around 80 percent of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, escalated once again at the end of February.

About Former Interim Prime Minister, Ariel Henry

Former interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who did not return from a trip abroad at the end of February due to the security situation in Haiti, resigned in April when the council was in place. Henry had taken over the reins of government shortly after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. According to the council's plan, Haiti should have a new president by February 7, 2026.