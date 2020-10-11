'Intent to defend, consolidate and develop China-Korea ties': Xi Jinping writes to Kim Jong-un

China President Xi Jinping has congratulated Kim Jong Un on the founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling party and said that he intends to defend, consolidate and develop ties with Pyongyang and support the socialist cause of the two countries.

Xi Jinping said this in a congratulatory letter to the leader of North Korea on the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers' Party , North Korea state media reported on Saturday.

"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries and thus provide the two countries and the two peoples with greater happiness and make new and active contributions to realizing the regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," wrote Jinping in his letter, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Chinese president extended best wishes to Kim and the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.