Insensitive Miami restaurant owner calls blackened chicken wings 'I can't breathe'

Earlier this year, George Floyd, a black man in the US passed away as a white police official knelt on his neck. His death had triggered widespread condemnation across the world, and in many parts of the US, protesters had taken to the streets to criticise the incident and demand justice.

Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe" have become a rallying cry for many as the 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum. Since the protests began, there have been other incidents that have come to light -- where the police have used excessive or unnecessary force or people have died amid the altercation.

Not everyone understands or empathises with the movement however. While people have panned many for perceived slights to the movement, others continue to take their place. And for others still, this has become a grand marketing opportunity or a joke.