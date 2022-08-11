e-Paper Get App

Inflation in Portugal rises to 30-year high

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also accelerated to 6.2 per cent in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Inflation in Portugal rises to 30-year high | Representational Image/Pixabay

Lisbon: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Portugal rose to 9.1 per cent in July, the highest since November 1992, according to the National Statistics Institute (NSI).

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also accelerated to 6.2 per cent in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

On the other hand, another important economic indicator has shown improvement.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, 0.2 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter and one percentage point lower than in the same quarter of 2021, said the INE.

According to the INE, between April and June, the unemployed population, estimated at 298,800 people, decreased by 3.1 per cent compared to the previous quarter, and fell by 13.6 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldInflation in Portugal rises to 30-year high

RECENT STORIES

Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected in Noida assault case, to remain in...

Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected in Noida assault case, to remain in...

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 14th Vice President?

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 14th Vice President?

Mumbai updates: BMC illuminates Tansa Dam with tricolour lights

Mumbai updates: BMC illuminates Tansa Dam with tricolour lights

CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam

CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam

Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India