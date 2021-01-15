Indonesia: Authorities recover data from crashed plane's black box

Days after the plane with 62 people aboard crashed into the sea, Indonesian authorities on Friday said that they have successfully recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder.
According to a report by NDTV, National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said that the flight data recorder is in good condition and the authorities are now examining the data. "There are 330 parameters (in the FDR) and all are in good condition. We are currently studying it," said the committee's chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono. The search and rescue team retrieved one of the black boxes on Wednesday and has to clean first the memory from dirt and residual sea salt before downloading it.
Currently, the SAR team is still looking for the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for further investigation.
Meanwhile, more searchers and rescuers joined the search Friday for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea.
The 4,132 search and rescue personnel are supported by 14 airplanes, 62 ships and 21 raft boats. They are using an underwater metal detector and remotely operated vehicle to find human remains, the plane's cockpit voice recorder and more wreckage.
The Sriwijaya Air plane plunged into the sea off Kepulauan Seribu (Seribu Islands) after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight with 62 passengers on Saturday.
The Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 disappeared from radar screens after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province just after 2:30 pm local time, or 30 minutes after the scheduled time during heavy rains. The committee estimated that both aircraft engines were still operating when the jet hit the waters.
(Inputs from Agencies)
