Indonesia: Authorities recover data from crashed plane's black box

Days after the plane with 62 people aboard crashed into the sea, Indonesian authorities on Friday said that they have successfully recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder.

According to a report by NDTV, National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said that the flight data recorder is in good condition and the authorities are now examining the data. "There are 330 parameters (in the FDR) and all are in good condition. We are currently studying it," said the committee's chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono. The search and rescue team retrieved one of the black boxes on Wednesday and has to clean first the memory from dirt and residual sea salt before downloading it.

Currently, the SAR team is still looking for the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for further investigation.