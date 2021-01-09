Indonesia: Airplane goes off radar four minutes after departure from Jakarta; attempt to establish contact underway

In what comes as a distressing piece of development, flight officials lost all contact with a Sriwijaya Air plane (Flight SJI182) shortly after it took off at 6:37 AM UTC from the airport at Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.
The aircraft is of the make Boeing 737-524, charting towards Pontianak from Jakarta.
Indonesian newspaper Republika reported that the flight was carrying 59 passengers, including five children and a baby.
According to Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, Flight SJ182 rapidly lost altitude and went off the radar after its flight path ended off the coast just north of Jakarta.
The ADS-B signal from Flight SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time, it said. It had taken off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.
"Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 informed in a tweet.
In subsequent tweets, Flightradar24 further added that Flight SJ182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old).
In its latest update, the flight trackers informed that their officials are downloading and processing granular ADS-B data for Flight SJ182
"We will publish the data in the next hours," they said.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.