Indonesia: Airplane goes off radar four minutes after departure from Jakarta; attempt to establish contact underway

In what comes as a distressing piece of development, flight officials lost all contact with a Sriwijaya Air plane (Flight SJI182) shortly after it took off at 6:37 AM UTC from the airport at Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

The aircraft is of the make Boeing 737-524, charting towards Pontianak from Jakarta.

Indonesian newspaper Republika reported that the flight was carrying 59 passengers, including five children and a baby.

According to Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, Flight SJ182 rapidly lost altitude and went off the radar after its flight path ended off the coast just north of Jakarta.

The ADS-B signal from Flight SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time, it said. It had taken off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.

"Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 informed in a tweet.

In subsequent tweets, Flightradar24 further added that Flight SJ182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old).