Indigo flight from Trichy to Singapore diverted to Indonesia after cabin crew report burning smell, passengers safe

IndiGo flight |

An IndiGo flight taking passengers from India to Singapore had to be diverted to ensure passenger safety after the cabin crew reported of some burning smell. The airline landed safety at an Indonesian airport where alternative services for travellers was made towards their destination.

IndiGo A320ceo operating 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia), news agency ANI reported while stating the reason behind it to be a burning smell noted in the cabin by the crew.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, the pilot followed procedures and as a precaution diverted to nearest airport, Kualanamu and the aircraft landed safely. An initial inspection of the aircraft on ground was said to be satisfactory, and the aircraft was further held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection.

The passengers were reportedly provided accommodation and an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore.

Read Also Indigo flights from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok to begin from June 2023