Indigenous protesters take it to the streets of Colombia

Thousands of Indigenous protesters marched through Colombia's capital cMonday to demand a public meeting with President Ivan Duque and call for reforms they say are crucial for their survival.

The group of about 5,000 protesters has travelled across the country in rural buses and pickup trucks in a procession known as the minga - an Indigenous term for joint community work or action.

The Indigenous groups, most from the country's southwest, are complaining about mining concessions and growing violence that has accompanied setbacks in implementation of a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group.

The problems have led to a rise in conflicts involving guerrilla factions, the army, drug traffickers and illegal miners, all of whom have been accused of trampling on Indigenous rights.

The protests are demanding a resumption of peace talks with another, smaller rebel force, the National Liberation Army, that broke down several months ago.