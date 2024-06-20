 Indian Worker With Severed Arm Dies In Italy’s Latina After Being Abandoned Post-Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian Worker With Severed Arm Dies In Italy’s Latina After Being Abandoned Post-Accident

Indian Worker With Severed Arm Dies In Italy’s Latina After Being Abandoned Post-Accident

The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rome: An Indian national has died in Italy's Latina, the Indian Embassy in Italy said in a statement. The Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Italy stated, "The Embassy is aware of the very unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are in contact with local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance."

About The Incident

The Indian worker, identified as Satnam Singh, lost his life after being abandoned on the street following an accident, according to the Flai CGIL trade union.

The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, "Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home."
More details regarding the incident are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Worker With Severed Arm Dies In Italy’s Latina After Being Abandoned Post-Accident

Indian Worker With Severed Arm Dies In Italy’s Latina After Being Abandoned Post-Accident

US: Video Shows Man Intentionally Rams Car & Tries To Run Over Cyclists Near Dallas-Fort Worth...

US: Video Shows Man Intentionally Rams Car & Tries To Run Over Cyclists Near Dallas-Fort Worth...

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai Among Top 150 Global Student Cities: QS Rankings 2025

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai Among Top 150 Global Student Cities: QS Rankings 2025

London Universities Launch ‘Study London’ Campaign To Welcome & Reassure International Students

London Universities Launch ‘Study London’ Campaign To Welcome & Reassure International Students

Los Angeles School District Bans Cellphones, Social Media For Students

Los Angeles School District Bans Cellphones, Social Media For Students