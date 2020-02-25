Indian woman beaten up for saving Chinese friend in London

An Indian-origin woman trainee lawyer in the UK fell unconscious after being beaten by an unidentified man when she tried to save her Chinese friend from a racist attack over coronavirus.
The incident took place when Meera Solanki (29) from England was out with her friends, including her Chinese friend Mandy Huang (28) from London, celebrating her 29th birthday.
Her friend Mandy Huang was branded a “dirty c***k” by a group of men, the Metro newspaper said in the report on Sunday. They then shouted at her, “take your f***ing coronavirus and take it back home!” before physically assaulting Solanki when she tried to step in.
The trainee lawyer was knocked unconscious on the pavement and was admitted at the Hospital.
