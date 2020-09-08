Indian troops crossed LAC, fired shots, alleges China

Meanwhile, China has brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five ‘missing’ youths from Arunachal Pradesh and further provoked India, saying it has never recognised the north-eastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet.

"China's position on the eastern sector of the boundary with India, or the southern part of Tibet, is consistent and clear," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing, adding they had never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh". "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," the spokesperson said when asked about any updates about the missing Indian nationals.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter on Sunday to say the Indian army has already sent a hotline message to the PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh and that a response is awaited. Two members from the group which had gone for hunting in the jungle returned home and informed the families of the other five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone located about 12 km further north of Nacho.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union condemned the Chinese statement dubbing the state as part of "South Tibet". AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and General Secretary Tabom Dai in a joint statement said, "People of Arunachal Pradesh are proud Indians and staunch nationalists. We don't need any recognition or validation from a foreign entity.’’

"Instead of issuing misleading statements, the Chinese government should direct its armed forces to immediately release the five civilians." The AAPSU termed the incident as "unfortunate" and called upon both the Centre and the state government to ensure early and safe release of the youths. In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from the Asapila sector near the McMahon Line. While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by the Chinese army.