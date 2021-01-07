Indian tricolour spotted in sea of flags as Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Thousands of angry Trump supporters on Wednesday stormed the US Capitol, clashing with police officials, and demanding that the US Poll results be overturned. This comes after several weeks of unfounded claims of voter fraud perpetuated by the President and several other Republican leaders as well as party supporters.
The violent altercation has left four dead, and photos indicate that there have also been incidents of vandalism or property damage. The visuals are rather disturbing. Protesters can be seen waving flags, scaling the walls of the Capitol using the rafters as ladders and even toting guns on their person. As of 9.30 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, the police had made a total of 52 arrests.
Now, photos of the Indian flag being waved outside the Capitol building have gone viral. A video that has since been shared countless times show the Indian flag being brandished as a group of protesters stand outside the Capitol. It is not the only flag in sight - many hold placards cheering on President Trump, while others wave American flags.
Reports and social media accounts also suggest that many Indian-Americans had been active members of the protest.
The use of an Indian flag is not the only controversial visual from the clash. Photos of a protestor brandishing a confederate flag within the halls of the Capitol have since been shared multiple times. For the uninitiated, the Confederate flag is not a flag for the USA. Rather, it was adopted by an unrecognized breakaway state called 'Confederate States of America' that fought against the USA in the Civil War. Both seem to be unusual choices when one is trying to ensure that their voices are heard and America's political systems are upheld. After all, the protesters appear to believe that the elections have been stolen by Biden and that Donald Trump has truly won the polls.
Another protester was spotted brandishing a 'Trump 2024' sign as they called for the 2020 poll results to be overturned - a choice that would suggest they're calling for the President to retake the White House after Biden's tenure.
