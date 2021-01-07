Indian tricolour spotted in sea of flags as Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Thousands of angry Trump supporters on Wednesday stormed the US Capitol, clashing with police officials, and demanding that the US Poll results be overturned. This comes after several weeks of unfounded claims of voter fraud perpetuated by the President and several other Republican leaders as well as party supporters.

The violent altercation has left four dead, and photos indicate that there have also been incidents of vandalism or property damage. The visuals are rather disturbing. Protesters can be seen waving flags, scaling the walls of the Capitol using the rafters as ladders and even toting guns on their person. As of 9.30 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, the police had made a total of 52 arrests.