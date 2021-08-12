e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:41 PM IST

Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes after proving their COVID-19 vaccination status: Indian embassy

ANI

The Indian embassy in France said that Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes with documents proving their vaccination status.

"Students coming to France may send their request for a 'pass sanitaire' (health pass) with all relevant documents proving their vaccination status, to students.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr" Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

"Any additional questions, send an email to:help.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr," the tweet added. France and Italy on Sunday witnessed mass protests against the COVID-19 health pass with protesters saying that it infringes on their civil liberties.

Demonstrations against France's health pass and mandatory vaccines for health care workers entered their fourth weekend, with Saturday seeing the largest rally yet.

France is currently in the grips of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The county has seen a boost in vaccinations since French President Emmanuel Macron announced the health pass in July.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:41 PM IST

