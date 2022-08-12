Indian, Pakistani students flaunt national flags at Harvard Business School; check full story

Linkedin

Just like we might be aware of celebrating traditional day in colleges and universities, international educational institutes host "flag day". Institutes that facilitate student exchange programs, aim to bring in harmony and culture sharing tradition in their campus.

Recently, a post of two students, one from India and other Pakistan, flaunting their national flags together at Harvard has gone viral on social media. The Indian woman shared her friendship story towards the Pakistani fellow-classmate on Linkedin.

"...She is from Islamabad, Pakistan. I met her on my Day 1 at Harvard Business School. It took us 5 seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus....Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them," read the heartwarming post.

Here's the full story: