Indian-origin woman in US tosses her newborn out of window

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman in the US has been charged with attempt to murder for tossing her newborn baby out of a bathroom window, according to a media report.

Sabita Dookram, who is a resident of Queens in New York, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday while taking bath, following which she panicked and threw the baby out of the window into an alley, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Later on, instead of informing anyone, Dookram cleaned the washroom, showered and took a nap. "I had a baby out of nowhere. I went to the bathroom, and the baby popped out of me. I didn't know what to do, I'm sorry. I panicked and threw it out of the bathroom window. I did not check on the baby. I put my clothes in the laundry hamper in the bathroom, I showered and went to sleep,'' Dookram said to the investigators.

Dookram said she cut the cord with a scissor from the bathroom.

The infant, who survived the fall, was taken to a children's hospital in a critical condition by the neighbours who discovered the baby after hearing his cry and later informed the police too, the report said.

He had numerous injuries including brain bleeding, swelling of his brain, skull fracture.

He was immediately put on a ventilator at the hospital and is still on life support in critical condition.