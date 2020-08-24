Indian-origin man gets life sentence in UK for murdering family

An Indian-origin man found guilty of the double murder of his mother and stepfather has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 36 years behind bars before being considered for parole by a UK court.

Anmol Chana, described as "fanatical" about knives, stabbed his mother Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, multiple times at their home in Oldbury in the West Midlands region of England earlier this year.

The 26-year-old was convicted of the two murders after a nine-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court and sentenced on Friday.

"You claimed to the jury that you had killed them in self-defence. The truth was very different," said Justice Mark Wall.

The British Sikh couple were found dead at their home in February, after West Midlands Police officers forced their way into their home following concerns being raised for their welfare.

'Chana carried out a despicable crime against his family in their own home which should have been a place of safety. Our investigation revealed that Chana was fanatical about knives and had previously expressed a desire to kill his mother," said Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the West Midlands Police homicide team.

"Sadly we do not know what led him to carry out such a vicious and sickening attack. My thoughts remain with the couple's wider family and friends. I can't imagine how they are feeling; the shock and pain that his actions have caused will stay with them forever. I hope the guilty verdict provides them with some comfort. Knife crime is devastating and this case has been a harsh reminder of the tragic consequences," she said.

Kaur's daughter had been trying to reach her mother and sent a number of messages and even dropped by at their home but noticed Bassan's car was not there and assumed they were out.

The following day she called police and said she was concerned having still not been able to get in touch and also having tried her brother Chana at his home in nearby Smethwick.

As enquires continued, the police called Bassan's workplace and, upon hearing that he had not attended work, officers forced entry into their home. Tragically, they found Kaur and Bassan dead, stabbed multiple times, West Midlands Police said.