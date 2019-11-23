Indian Origin man convicted of raping woman in New York

New York: Ashok Singh, 58, of Pennsylvania, was found guilty of rape and unlawful imprisonment following a two-week-long trial. He will be sentenced next month and faces up to 25 years in prison, Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said.

According to trial testimony, in December 2015, Singh met the victim, who was looking for a rental apartment, and offered to help her find a place to stay.

Four days later, Singh called the woman and told her he had found a place and that she needed to move in immediately. Singh helped the then-40-year-old woman move in. Later, he also went grocery shopping for food and wine and returned to the basement apartment in Queens.

The victim refused to drink and he went into a rage. He threw her on the bed and raped her. When he fell asleep, the victim ran out and contacted a friend for help.