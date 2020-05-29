Indian-origin doctor Rajesh Gupta who worked during coronavirus pandemic found dead in UK hotel

An Indian-origin doctor Rajesh Gupta was found dead in a hotel in the United Kingdom on Monday where he was staying with his family to protect them from the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported HT.

Gupta was working as a consultant at Wexham Park Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cause of his death was still not known.

"Rajesh was a popular and well-known figure across the trust, described by colleagues as an outstanding clinician with a passion for pain medicine. He had recently been appointed to a substantive post at Wexham after working for a period as a locum consultant at Frimley Park”, said The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust on Friday as they paid tributes to Gupta.

The trust further added that Gupta would be greatly missed. "On behalf of the whole trust, we would like to pass our deepest condolences to Rajesh’s family and loved ones, including his wife and young son. This news has come as an enormous shock to Rajesh’s immediate colleagues and we are supporting them at this difficult time," they added.