Indian-origin doctor Rajesh Gupta who worked during coronavirus pandemic found dead in UK hotel

An Indian-origin doctor Rajesh Gupta was found dead in a hotel in the United Kingdom on Monday where he was staying with his family to protect them from the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported HT.
Gupta was working as a consultant at Wexham Park Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cause of his death was still not known.
"Rajesh was a popular and well-known figure across the trust, described by colleagues as an outstanding clinician with a passion for pain medicine. He had recently been appointed to a substantive post at Wexham after working for a period as a locum consultant at Frimley Park”, said The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust on Friday as they paid tributes to Gupta.
The trust further added that Gupta would be greatly missed. "On behalf of the whole trust, we would like to pass our deepest condolences to Rajesh’s family and loved ones, including his wife and young son. This news has come as an enormous shock to Rajesh’s immediate colleagues and we are supporting them at this difficult time," they added.
Gupta had completed his medical studies from the Jammu University in 1997 and moved to the UK in 2006.
Earlier in the month, Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi who worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland in County Durham of England, died at the University Hospital of North Tees Hospital at Stockton-on-Tees after a long battle with COVID-19.
"The practice is very sorry to announce to our patients the death of our much loved and valued colleague and friend Dr Poornima Nair," the medical centre said in a message. "Dr Nair passed away after a prolonged COVID-19 illness, which she fought with her great strength of character. We are all devastated and upset by this tragic news and hope you will join with us in our thoughts and prayers," it said.
Meanwhile, there are 269,127 COVID-19 cases in the UK and the death toll has reached 37,837.
(With PTI inputs)
