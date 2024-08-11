 Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Misri is in Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal. The Foreign Secretary was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Kathmandu: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, for a two-day official visit, with an aim to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

Misri is in Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal. The Foreign Secretary was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

FPJ Shorts
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It

The Foreign Secretaries of both the nation "will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation", according to the release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Tweet Of Indian Embassy In Nepal

The Indian embassy in Nepal took to X, and stated, Foreign Secretary of @VikramMisri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal @sewa_lamsal."

The embassy further stated that Misri's visit underlines India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges & underlines India's commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," the embassy added.

High Level Meeting Planned

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal. Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal also stated that the "visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between two friendly neighbours."

Read Also
Nepal: Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot Killing Four Chinese Nationals Onboard
article-image

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary of India will also call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal and no agreements or decisions would be made, a source privy to the issue from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu confirmed to ANI.

"It will be an introductory visit and courtesy call from Indian Foreign Secretary. No official engagements would be made during the visit," the source confirmed to ANI.

The Foreign Secretary of India is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on August 12.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Will Return Soon, Says Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina: Report

I Will Return Soon, Says Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina: Report

Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In...

Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In...

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...