Indian expat tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand

An Indian man is among two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Zealand, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to nine after having none at all earlier this month, health officials said on Monday.

The man in his 30s travelled from India along with his wife. He had been staying at a hotel in Auckland. He came to New Zealand on an Air India flight, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

The second case involves a teenage girl who arrived from Islamabad via Melbourne on June 13. Her family travelled with her and had tested negative, Bloomfield said.

The teen was also staying at a hotel in Auckland with her family, the report said.

However, both of the positive cases, and the people they are travelling with, have now been transferred to a different hotel for quarantine, the report said.