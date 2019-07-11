Indian author Jeet Thayil on Internation judging panel

London: Award-winning Indian author Jeet Thayil will make up a five-member judging panel for the 2020 International Booker Prize, the world's leading literary award for translated fiction announced in London on Thursday as it opened for submissions for the next year.

Thayil, the author of ‘Narcopolis' and winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award, will join his fellow judges to look for the best works of translated fiction, selected from entries published in the UK and Ireland between May 2019 and April 2020.

Kerala-born Thayil, who has previously been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for his first novel ‘Narcopolis', began writing fiction in 2006. Also, his most recent novel is ‘The Book of Chocolate Saints'.

-Aditi Khanna