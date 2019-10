Indian army chief provoking war through irresponsible statements: Pakistan

Islamabad: Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat has been repeatedly “provoking war” through “irresponsible” statements and endangering regional peace, Pakistan Army has said after he described PoK as a “terrorist-controlled” part of Pakistan. In his closing remarks at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa memorial lecture in New Delhi on Friday, Rawat also asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

“The territory (PoK) occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistan establishment but it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan,” the Indian Army chief said.

He also said that attempts are being made by Pakistani terrorists to disrupt resumption of normalcy in Kashmir after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to Rawat’s remarks, Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, in an overnight statement, said the Indian Army chief was repeatedly issuing irresponsible statements to fortify his candidacy for the newly proposed post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters,” Ghafoor said, adding that he was hoping to become Indian CDS “at the cost of professional military ethos.”

“From fake surgical strike to-date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed,” Ghafoor tweeted.