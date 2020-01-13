Indian-American professor fired after joking on Facebook about Iranian bomb list for US sites

New York: An Indian-American professor, who posted a joke on Facebook about Iran choosing 52 US cultural sites to bomb, has been fired by his college.

Babson College said Asheen Phansey was fired because the post on his "personal Facebook page does not represent the values and culture of the College", according to WBZ television.

He had apologised for the post last week calling it "sloppy humour" that was "read as a threat".

His post was a reaction to US President Donald Trump's tweet about targeting sties "very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture".

Bombing cultural sites is a war crime under international law and contradicting Trump, US officials said that Washington would not target them.