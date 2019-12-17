Indian-American Krishna Bansal to run for Congress

Washington: Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Krishna Bansal will run for the US House of Representatives in 2020. Bansal, who will enter the race from 11th Congressional District of Illinois from the Republican Party, launched his campaign over the weekend, which was attended by more than 20 elected officials, eminent Indian-American leaders and community members of his constituency. "I am running for Congress because I love our country. I will promote and defend her against the threats from socialism, career politicians, and out of control taxes and spending," Bansal said.