Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid; vows to end reliance on China | Facebook/Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American tech entrepreneur, has begun his 2024 presidential campaign with a promise to "put merit back" and end reliance on China, becoming the Republican Party's second community member to enter the presidential primaries after Nikki Haley.

Mr Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric factory in Ohio, made the news during a live interview with Tucker Carlson, a conservative political pundit, on Fox News' prime time show.

He is the GOP presidential primary's second Indian-American candidate.

Haley, a two-term former governor of South Carolina and a former US ambassador to the UN, declared her candidature for president earlier this month. She declared that she would compete for the Republican Party candidature against Donald Trump, her former employer and the former president of the United States.

"We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Mr Ramaswamy said.

'Wokeism' a national threat

He calls "wokeism" a national threat. "That's why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country," he announced.

"I think we need to put 'merit' back into 'America' in every spirit of our lives," he said, adding that he will end affirmative action in "every sphere of American life."

He said the US faces external threats like the rise of China.

It "has got to be our top foreign policy threat that we've gotta respond to, not pointless wars somewhere else." "That's gonna require some sacrifice. It's gonna require a declaration of independence from China and complete decoupling. And that's not gonna be easy. It's gonna require some inconvenience," he said.

"We gotta wake up to the fact that China is violating our sovereignty and the reason, if that had been a Russian spy balloon, we'd have shot it down instantly and ratcheted up sanctions. Why didn't we do that for China?" he asked.

"The answer's simple. We depend on them for our modern way of life. This economic co-dependent relationship has to end," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)