India to manufacture spare parts for Russian military gear

Vladivostok: India will manufacture spare parts for Russian military equipment, in a significant development in the relations between the two countries which are making efforts to covert the decades-old buyer-seller ties into one of collaboration.

A pact in this regard was signed here on Wednesday after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin which focussed on adding new dimensions to the special relationship between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to extend by 10 more years, beyond 2020, the bilateral military and technical cooperation agreement.

In a statement to the media along with Modi after their talks, President Putin said Russia has been a reliable partner to India in the field of defence for the last 50 years and much of its military equipment, including ships, have been acquired from Russia. He specifically mentioned the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya which India purchased from Russia about a decade back.

In this context, he also mentioned Modi's visit to the Zvezda ship-building facility here. The Russian President also referred to the collaborative project under which AK-203 rifles are being manufactured in India and said "we are ready to strengthen and expand" the ties in this field.

Briefing media persons later, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the pact for manufacturing spare parts of Russian military equipment was in keeping with PM Modi's endeavour to covert the India-Russia relationship from one of buyer-seller to a collaborative one. The spare parts will be manufactured under an inter-governmental agreement, he added.

Another key outcome of the Modi-Putin talks was the decisions taken in the energy sector, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the Joint Stock Company Novatek and Petronet LNG Ltd on cooperation with respect to the joint development of downstream LNG business and LNG supplies.