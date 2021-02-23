India permits Pak aircraft to use its airspace for Imran Khan's travel to Sri Lanka

India has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's aircraft to use the Indian Airspace to travel to Sri Lanka, reports have said.

Khan will be making his maiden visit to Sri Lanka on 23 February. Earlier, Sri Lanka had cancelled his scheduled speech in parliament, reportedly to avoid confrontation with India.

India allowing Pakistan to use its airspace is a large-hearted gesture as Islamabad had in 2019 denied India the use of its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flights to the US and Saudi Arabia, citing alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

India had then taken up the denial of permission to a VVIP flight with an international Civil Aviation Organisation.

Under normal circumstances, VVIP aircraft are granted permission by countries, and Pakistan's denial had been an aberration.