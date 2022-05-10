India, Madagascar sign MoU to explore co-production of TV programmes

India and Madagascar on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Antananarivo between the public broadcaster of the two countries to explore the co-production of programmes and training, exchange of personnel.

The MoU mandates collaboration between India's Prasar Bharati and Madagascar's ORTM (Office de la Radio et de la Television).

"An MoU on cooperation and collaboration in Broadcasting between Prasar Bharati, India and ORTM (Office de la Radio et de la Television) Madagascar was signed today in Antananarivo by Ambassador Abhay Kumar and BELALAHY Jean Yves, Director General of ORTM," the Indian embassy in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet.

Under this agreement, Madagascar National Television will broadcast programmes from internal productions by India's Prasar Bharati.

"The MoU aims at the exchange of Programmes, exploring co-production of Programmes and Training/Exchange of Personnel. Madagascar National Television will broadcast programmes from internal productions of Prasar Bharati in fields of culture, education, science, sports among others," the embassy said in another tweet.

Recently, India and Madagascar have increased bilateral engagement in several domains and are exploring various outlets for cooperation.

Last week, Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar's Minister of Transport and Meteorology Rolland Ranjatoelina and discussed the possibility of starting a direct flight between Mumbai and Antananarivo.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met M Rolland Ranjatoelina, Hon'ble Minister of Transport and #Meteorology of Madagascar today. They discussed the possibility of starting a direct flight between #Mumbai and #Antananarivo," Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.

