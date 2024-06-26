India Demands Action After Death Of Indian National In Italy, Calls For Justice | Representational Image

Rome [Italy], June 26: India on Wednesday raised the issue of the death of an Indian national, Satnam Singh with Italy and called for prompt action against those responsible for his demise.

The secretary (Consular Passport and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Muktesh Pardeshi raised the matter with Luigi Maria Vignali, Director General for Migratory Policies and Italians Abroad, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Pardeshi further said that the Indian Eembassy in Italy is in contact with the family of Satnam Singh for consular help and transportation of mortal remains to India.

@SecretaryCPVOIA Muktesh Pardeshi conveyed to @LuigiVignali Italian DG our deep concern about death of Satnam Singh & called for prompt action against those responsible.Embassy is in contact with family of Satnam Singh for consular help &transportation of mortal remains@MEAIndia — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) June 26, 2024

Indian national Satnam Singh lost his life after being abandoned on the street following an accident, according to the Flai CGIL trade union. The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, "Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home." Earlier last week, the Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Italy stated, "The Embassy is aware of the very unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are in contact with the local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance."