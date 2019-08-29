India creates history at WorldSkills event in Russia, wins four medals

Kazan: The Indian team, which participated at the 45th WorldSkills competition held here, has significantly improved its performance by winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

In 2017, the Indian team had won one silver, one bronze and nine medallions of excellence. The winners were announced at a glittering closing ceremony on Tuesday that featured music, dance and fireworks at the 45th WorldSkills 2019 competition here in the capital of Tatarstan.

The ceremony was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.S Aswatha Narayana, 25, won the gold medal in water technology. Pranav Nutalapati, 17, won silver medal in web technologies, the WorldSkill organisers said. Sanjoy Pramanik, 21, from West Bengal and Shweta Ratanpura, 22, from Maharastra both won bronze medals in jewellery and graphic design technology respectively, they said.

By Namita Tewari