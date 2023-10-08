India-Canada Ties: 'Suspension Of Visas Is Temporary,' Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | File

The suspension of visas for Canadians is a temporary move by India keeping in mind the security of its diplomats, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday morning as some MPs sought to know the current status of India Canada ties. This comes even as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau underscored the need to de-escalate the diplomatic row between India and Canada and respect for the rule of law.

Killing of Nijjar

Relations between the India and Canada had plummeted to new depths after Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. India termed the allegations absurd and motivated and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a titfor-tat move following Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case last month. India also suspended visa services for Canadians.

The Indian government had made several requests for extradition of such extremist forces that managed to enter Canada. However, the government there has been largely unresponsive to the demand by India, a source quoted Jaishankar as telling the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs. Under the garb of freedom of speech, nobody can be seen supporting terrorism and extremism. This has been India’s stated position, the minister said, according to the source.

Jaishankar referred to the suspension of visas as temporary, the source said. The situation in Canada towards Indian diplomats has been very hostile and their free movement hasn’t been possible of recent. There have been attempts to incite violence against them. It is India’s duty to protect its people, including its diplomats. Keeping the situation in mind, till the condition improves, the visas will remain suspended. Therefore, this is just a temporary suspension, the minister reportedly said.

Recent meeting discusses situation

The committee met on Saturday morning to discuss India’s G20 presidency and the successful conduct of the summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in informal meetings with Trudeau, taken up the issue of Khalistani separatism thriving on Canadian soil. Meanwhile, Sunak and Trudeau spoke about the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India during a call on Friday evening, according to the British government.

Sunak reaffirmed the UK’s position of respect for the rule of law after Canada’s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan wanted terrorist. Prime Minister Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India. The Prime Minister (Sunak) reaffirmed the UK’s position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps, the British government said. The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office echoed the statement, saying that Trudeau provided an update on the current situation between Canada and India. The leaders emphasized respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens, the Canadian government said.

Read Also Canada: 3 Including 2 Indian Trainee Pilots Killed In Plane Crash Near Vancouver

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)