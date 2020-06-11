India asks UK not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya; hopes for early extradition

India has urged the United Kingdom not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya if requested by him and has been in touch with the British authorities for early extradition of the fugitive businessman.

"We have been in touch with the UK authorities for early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum if requested by him," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing here.

Britain had said earlier this month that there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Mallya's extradition can be arranged.

The government has been in touch with the UK for extraditing the fugitive businessman, who was refused permission in May to appeal to UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

Mallya faces charges of defrauding Indian banks relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012.