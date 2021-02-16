Independent panel to investigate US Capitol riots

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the Congress will establish an "outside, independent" commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by the supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

In a letter to lawmakers, she said the commission would be modelled on the inquiry into the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and the Pentagon, the BBC reported on Monday.

"We must get to the truth of how this happened," she said.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate of inciting the violence. But Democrats and some Republicans have backed an independent probe into the riots, which left five persons dead.

Pelosi said that US Army Lieutenant General Russel Honore had, over the past few weeks, been assessing the security needs of the Capitol in light of the attack.

"It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened," she said.

The commission, she said, "would investigate and report on the facts and causes" of the attack; "the interference with the peaceful transfer of power"; and the "preparedness and response" of both the Capitol police and other branches of law enforcement.