In US, quarantine for visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will implement a mandatory quarantine on visitors coming from US states currently with significant community spread of COVID-19.

"We've worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don't want to see it go up again because people are travelling into the state and bringing it with them," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a joint conference with his two other counterparts on Wednesday.

This quarantine applies to any person coming from a state with a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, said Cuomo.

As of Wednesday, the states that were above the rate include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, according to Cuomo.