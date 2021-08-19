'In talks with Taliban, organization more clear-headed and rational now', says Chinese foreign ministry

Advertisement

Chinese Foreign ministry on Thursday said that the terrorist group, Taliban, 'appears to be more clear-headed and rational' than it was two decades ago. China further said that Beijing was in talks with the terrorist group, urging international powers to be more objective in dealing with the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was aware of the suspicions towards the Taliban but added that “nothing in the world is set in stone”, a report by Hindustan Times said.

“When dealing with a problem, we should not only depend on what has happened in the past, but also on what is happening now. This is done not only by listening to what is said, but also by watching what is done,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted saying.

She added that the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan shows that the past judgement on the nation by the outside world lacked objectiveness and an accurate grasp of public opinion in Afghanistan.

Quoting what the Taliban leadership has so far said, Hua said, "they have given the assurance that the militant group will work to resolve the problems faced by the people, meet their aspirations, and strive to build an open, inclusive Islamic government". “We have also noticed that some political figures of Russia and other countries and many international media have recognised Afghan Taliban’s behaviour after it entered Kabul, believing their good, positive and pragmatic actions.”

“Although the Afghan situation is not fully clear yet, they believe the Afghan Taliban will not repeat history, and the Afghan Taliban today is more clear-headed and rational than it was in power last time,” Hua added.



China on Wednesday said that it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government, which it hoped would be “open, inclusive and broadly representative”.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:47 PM IST