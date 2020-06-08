In Rome, coronavirus protest briefly turns violent

A rally in Rome staged by Italian far-right extremists and hardcore football fans over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic had turned briefly violent after a fight between demonstrators, the media reported.

On Saturday, hundreds took the streets of the Italian capital and called on the government to resign over its handling of the crisis and the damage wrought on the economy and jobs, reports the BBC.

The protesters gathered in the ancient area around the Circus Maximus.

With more than 33,800 fatalities and 234,000 cases since the coronavirus outbreak began, Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

The country has entered its final phase in easing lockdown restrictions, allowing domestic travel between regions and opening its international borders.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said the government was working to speed up social payments and pledged "a serious tax reform".

Shops, cafes and restaurants had already opened their doors again, and tourist sites have begun welcoming tourists in recent days.

Meanwhile, In Rome's sprawling People's Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the city's first major rally against racism.

With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches for several hours and held up hand-made placards reading "Black Lives Matter" and "It's a White Problem." At one point the protesters, most of them young and some with children or young siblings, kneeled and raised their fists in solidarity with those fighting racism.

"It's quite unfortunate, you know, in this current 21st century that people of color are being treated as if they are lepers,'' said 26-year-old Ghanian Abdul Nassir, who was at the rally and is studying in Rome for a master's degree in business management. He said he occasionally has felt racist attitudes, notably when riding the subway.

Migration of people of color to Italy, including from sub-Saharan Africa, was relatively infrequent until about 25 years ago, and there isn't yet a vast first-generation population who have come of age.

The noisy, peaceful rally had many organizers, including the grassroots protest group Sardines, a women's group, a U.S. expatriates organization, a group called Neri Italiani - Black Italians - and a 25-year-old Roman student, Denise Berhane.

Asked by SKYTG24 if Italy has a racism problem, Berhane said, "There are some problems in the country if all these people turned out."