In India, UK PM Boris Johnson looks to clinch trade deal as New Delhi looks for more visas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a raft of commercial agreements and hail a new era in the UK and India’s trade, investment and technology partnership, Her Majesty's Government announced.

"The Prime Minister will use his visit to India to boost our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home.

"UK and Indian businesses will confirm more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK," the British Government said in a statement.

Johnson hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. But India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin, abstaining when the U.N. General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Modi has so far responded coolly to pressure from President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil and gas.

India receives little of its oil from Russia, but has ramped up its purchases and bought 3 million barrels of crude last month, just as other democracies tried to isolate Putin with economic sanctions. India is also a major customer for Russian weapons, and recently bought advanced Russian air defense systems.

As he moves on to New Delhi on Friday, the Prime Minister will also use this week’s visit to drive progress in negotiations on the landmark UK-India free trade agreement, which is expected to help double trade and investment by 2030. Negotiating teams will hold their third round of formal talks in India next week.

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”

But he stressed that the U.K. wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”

Johnson’s office said the two countries will announce new deals on defense, green energy, jobs and science partnerships during the prime minister’s trip.

Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Since Brexit, India and the UK have been trying to strengthen ties further. Now relations have been elevated to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’, which is based on ‘shared commitment to democracy, fundamental freedoms, multilateralism and a rule based international order’. Last year, at a virtual summit, Modi and his British counterpart adopted an ambitious ‘Roadmap 2030’. It highlights growing convergence in trade, defence, climate action, and people-to-people contacts.

Johnson is visiting at a time when Indian goods and services exports are at all-time high and touched $670 billion in 2021-22. Besides, New Delhi has recently signed trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Australia. Although strategically India has not aligned with the West on the Ukraine issue, it has suddenly re-oriented its approach towards trade deals. These factors have brightened the prospects of an early India-UK trade agreement.

During the Brexit referendum, and the subsequent debates, it was asserted that the UK’s trade ties with many countries, including India, were constrained by the complexities of European Union (EU) membership. The implication was that once the UK left the Union, it would be able to quickly negotiate and finalise FTAs with New Delhi and others. So far it has signed deals with Australia, and New Zealand, and is negotiating with India, the United States, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) nations.

For its part, India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain. Any trade deal will likely be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering of fees for Indian students and professionals going to the country. India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:10 PM IST