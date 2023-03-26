In big jolt to Netanyahu, Israel's Defence Minister calls govt to halt 'judicial reforms' | AP

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has urged the government to halt the contentious judicial overhaul legislation that has sparked nationwide protests, defying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on proceeding with the proposed "reforms."

His intervention came as Israelis opposed to the changes staged nationwide protests for the twelfth week in a row.

"The security of the State of Israel is my life's mission. Over the course of my entire adult life, I have dealt with Israel's security day in and day out," Gallant, Netanyahu's close aide, said on Saturday.

He said that he still supported the need to revamp the court system, but acknowledged that "unprecedented feelings of anger, pain and disappointment have risen" within the military over the proposed changes to Israel's balance of power.

Revamp would enable Parliament to overrule decisions made by the Supreme Court

The revamp includes enabling Parliament to overrule decisions made by the Supreme Court - a move that critics say will undermine the independence of the judiciary and could be used for political ends.

"Clothed in the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) uniform, I have risked my life dozens of times for the State of Israel. And at this time, for the sake of our country, I am willing to take any risk and pay any price," Gallant said in a televised speech.

"I declare loudly and publicly, for the sake of Israel's security, for the sake of our sons and daughters - the legislative process should be stopped," he asserted, pointing to the visible diminishing morale of the Army he could sense that is endangering Israel's security and unity.

Thousands of soldiers, including those in critical divisions of the Army, had called to stop reporting for reserve duty amid the ongoing judicial overhaul process stressing that it poses a grave danger to Israel's democracy and could turn it into a dictatorship.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis marched in nationwide rallies Saturday evening, marking the 12th week of mass protests against the government's radical plans to overhaul the judicial system.

The main rally was held in Tel Aviv, where an estimated 200,000 people attended the rally on the coastal city's Kaplan Street.

(With PTI inputs)