In a first, New Zealand court rules that suspect can be extradited to China

New Zealand’s top court on Wednesday ruled a man can be extradited to China to face a murder charge — a landmark judgment that goes against the trend set by most democratic nations.

In a 3-2 decision, the Supreme Court found that China was able to give New Zealand officials sufficient assurance that the accused, Kyung Yup Kim, could get a fair trial and wouldn’t be tortured.

Concerns over those issues have been enough to stop most democratic countries from extraditing suspects to China in recent times. Like many other nations, New Zealand doesn’t have a formal extradition treaty with China.

The decision is sure to be celebrated by China’s ruling Communist Party as not only a legal victory but also a diplomatic and public relations success.

But Kim’s lawyers said they would try to stop the extradition, first by filing a complaint with the U.N. Human Rights Committee and then, if needed, by filing a fresh judicial review based on Kim’s poor health.

Kyung Yup Kim, 46, is accused of murdering 20-year-old woman Pei Yun Chen while visiting Shanghai in 2009.

Kim’s lawyer Tony Ellis said Wednesday’s decision was disappointing and a “step back” 10 or 20 years. He argues Kim faces the risk of torture and unfair trial in China but the Supreme Court said sufficient diplomatic assurances have been provided by China that this won’t happen.

“It’s a very bad decision in the context of international human rights law. Nobody except New Zealand will have extradited anybody from a western country in the last 10 years or so because of the state of affairs in China. So it’s quite alarming really,” Ellis said.

Ellis has asked the minister not to extradite his client on the grounds of deteriorating health. Kim has a brain tumour as well as kidney and liver disease, and Ellis has said he won’t get adequate medical treatment in Chinese jails.

Ellis is also lodging a complaint before the UN Human Rights Council, accusing New Zealand of breaching international law.

“Whether the Government holds off actual deportation until those institutions make their views known will be the next big question,” Geddis said.

It's the first time China has asked New Zealand to extradite one of its citizens or residents. New Zealand, like many Western countries, does not have an extradition treaty with China.

The case has been in and out of the courts since China first made the extradition order in 2011. Kim spent five years in prison on remand, but is now on bail to his home in Auckland.

Chinese police say they have forensic evidence, but Kim denies the accusation and claims to have a defence.

