Imran's Naya Pakistan? Airport official demands money from Aussie journo Dennis Freedman to 'stamp his passport'

Lahore: Pakistani authorities have initiated a probe into allegations of an Australian sports journalist that money was "demanded" from him at the airport here, an official said on Thursday.

Dennis Freedman on March 10, after returning to Melbourne from Lahore, uploaded a video on social media titled "My story of corruption in Lahore".

He alleged that an immigration official at the Allama Iqbal International Airport "demanded" money from him for getting his passport stamped in "two seconds" and saving him from the hassle of a long queue.

The official, Freedman was referring to, is an employee of a private company which has the contract of the business class passengers lounge, the official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is probing the allegations, said .